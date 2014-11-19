BRIEF-Zipmoney Ltd signs deal with Shopify
* Announces strategic partnership with Shopify
SEOUL Nov 19 Samsung C&T Corp :
* Says in a statement that wins $310 million order from Alpine Return Sdn Bhd to construct three high-rise towers named Star Residences in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
* Expects contract will be completed by August 2019
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.