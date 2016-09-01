(Updates with comments from Samsung C&T, Samsung Engineering)
SEOUL, Sept 1 South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp and
Samsung Engineering Co Ltd have decided to terminate
a thermal power plant project in Kazakhstan worth a combined 2.8
trillion won ($2.50 billion), the companies said in regulatory
filings on Thursday.
The companies in December 2014 announced the joint
construction of the Balkhash Thermal Power Plant, a 1,320
megawatt coal-fired power plant in Ulken, Kazakhstan. In the
regulatory filings, Samsung C&T and Samsung Engineering said in
they have terminated the contract as of Wednesday.
A Samsung C&T spokeswoman told Reuters the company decided
to drop the contract as factors such as low oil prices and a
delay in regulatory approval undermined the business rationale.
Samsung C&T said in another filing that it exercised a put
option for its stake in the power plant's joint stock company,
that placed the construction order to the Samsung companies, to
state-owned Samruk Energy for $192.5 million.
($1 = 1,121.8500 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)