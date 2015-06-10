SEOUL, June 10 Shares of South Korean builder Samsung C&T Corp rose sharply in early Wednesday trade, recouping some of its losses from earlier this week, as a $8 billion takeover bid from sister firm Cheil Industries Inc is challenged.

Samsung C&T was up 5.6 percent as of 0006 GMT, compared with a 0.5 percent rise for the broader market.

U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott escalated its fight against the deal on Tuesday by filing for an injunction with a South Korean court, calling Cheil's offer unfair. Some investors and analysts say Elliott is trying to get a better offer. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)