SEOUL Dec 28 Shares of South Korea's Samsung
C&T Corp, the de facto holding firm of Samsung Group
, opened sharply lower on Monday on news that an
affiliate plans to sell 5 million shares in the firm to comply
with local regulations on ownership limits.
Samsung C&T shares were trading 4.1 percent lower as of 0004
GMT after opening down 5.2 percent, underperforming a 0.04
percent decline for the broader market.
Samsung SDI Co Ltd plans to sell down a 2.6
percent stake in C&T to comply with a ruling by South Korea's
Fair Trade Commission on Sunday that Samsung Group must weaken
or break three of its circular shareholding chains.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)