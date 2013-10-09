SEOUL Oct 9 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
on Wednesday launched a variant of the popular
Galaxy Note smartphone with a curved display, moving a step
closer to introducing wearable devices with flexible screens.
The Galaxy Round's 5.7-inch (14.4-centimetre) display has a
slight horizontal curve and weighs less than the Galaxy Note 3,
allowing a more comfortable grip than other flat-screen models
on the market, mobile carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd said
in a statement.
Curved displays open up possibilities for bendable designs
that could eventually transform the high-end smartphone market
by allowing mobile and wearable gadgets to take new forms.
LG Electronics Inc plans to introduce a
smartphone with a vertically curved display in November, a
source familiar with the matter said this week.
Samsung's new phone, available through South Korea's biggest
mobile carrier SK Telecom, costs 1.089 million won ($1,000).
($1 = 1073.7750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)