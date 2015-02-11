* Investment to take place from 2015 to 2017
* Samsung Elec looks to component businesses for profit
momentum
* Samsung to start building 15.6 trln won chip plant in H1
2015
(Adds graphic link, comments from analysts)
SEOUL, Feb 11 South Korea's Samsung Display
plans to invest 4 trillion won ($3.6 billion) into making
organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels as parent Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd looks to boost components sales
to offset weaker smartphone earnings.
A Samsung Display spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday the
new production line would mainly make medium and small-sized
OLED displays for consumer electronics devices like smartphones
and tablets. The investment would be made from 2015 to 2017, he
added, without giving further details.
Analysts said the new line will initially produce curved
panels like those on the Galaxy Note Edge, and eventually help
win external customers which are becoming crucial to parent
Samsung Electronics' future earnings growth as sales of its
erstwhile cashcow smartphone business decline.
Recent data shows that archrival Apple Inc caught
up to or surpassed Samsung as the world's top smartphone maker
in the fourth quarter.
"In the long run I think it's possible for sales to expand
to outside customers," said Oh Sang-woo, analyst at Leading
Investment & Securities, adding that these clients may include
competitors seeking to play catch-up by using curved screens.
Samsung Electronics invests heavily in its components
businesses on an annual basis. Of 23.4 trillion won in capital
expenditures last year, 14.3 trillion won was for the
semiconductor business while another 4 trillion won went to
displays.
In addition to the planned OLED investment, Samsung is
expected to start building a 15.6 trillion won chip plant in
South Korea sometime in the first half of the year. The company
said in October that construction for this plant will be
completed in the second half of 2017.
Such investment requirements could act as a constraint on
Samsung's capital returns. A person with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Tuesday that the company's total 2015
dividend payout will likely fall from 2014.
South Korea's Yonhap News Agency separately reported on
Wednesday that LG Display Co Ltd plans to invest
between 1 trillion won and 1.2 trillion won this year to add
capacity in an existing large-panel OLED production line. LG
Display declined to comment.
($1 = 1,098.1000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)