SEOUL Feb 11 Samsung Display, a subsidiary of
South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
said on Wednesday it will invest 4 trillion won ($3.6 billion)
in a new organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display panel
production line in South Korea.
A Samsung Display spokesman told Reuters that the investment
will be made from 2015 to 2017 and that the production line will
make medium and small-sized OLED displays for consumer
electronics devices like smartphones. He declined to comment on
the production capacity of the new line once the investment is
completed.
South Korea's Yonhap News Agency separately reported on
Wednesday that LG Display Co Ltd plans to invest
between 1 trillion won and 1.2 trillion won this year to add
capacity in an existing large-panel OLED production line. LG
Display declined to comment.
($1 = 1,098.1000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)