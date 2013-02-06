By Malathi Nayak
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 6 Electronic Arts Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have teamed up to
draw developers to the Korean giant's fledgling apps store,
offering unusually strong financial incentives in hopes of
expanding its library of games.
EA's mobile games publishing division, Chillingo, will
spearhead "100% Indie," so named since Samsung will let
independent developers keep 100 percent of their revenue for six
months, versus the usual 30 percent cut offered by other
platforms like Apple Inc.
The program, which kicks off March 4, is aimed at increasing
the edgier indie fare along with more mainstream offerings like
big hit "Angry Birds," which got its start as an innovative
indie-developed game.
After the six months, developers give Samsung a 10 percent
revenue cut and keep the rest. The slice to Samsung rises to 20
percent the following year, with the company taking 30 percent
of revenue only after two years, similar to Apple Inc's
App Store and Google Inc's Google Play deals.
Higher revenue-share cuts can be crucial for small outfits
struggling to stay afloat. Chillingo, acquired by Electronic
Arts in 2010, published and discovered popular hits like "Angry
Birds," which has been downloaded over a billion times on mobile
devices, and "Cut the Rope".
"So anyone who joins the program can benefit from 100
percent revenue, which is unprecedented in our industry so far,"
Chillingo co-founder Chris Byatte said.
Samsung has overtaken arch-rival Apple, the iPad and iPhone
maker, as the world's top smartphone seller. But Apple's App
Store dominates the apps market as developers say they generally
earn more revenue on Apple than Android devices.
Through this partnership, Samsung and Chillingo hope to
raise awareness among developers of Samsung Apps, the device
maker's apps marketplace, Joe Wee, co-founder of Chillingo said.
"Samsung is selling more phones than ever and content and
hardware, they always go hand in hand," said Wee.
The program is not exclusive, so developers who create new
games for Samsung can simultaneously publish them on Apple and
other Android devices or they can bring existing titles from
other devices to Samsung phones and tablets.
While the program is called "100% Indie," Chillingo wants to
attract all developers - "the established ones, the
heavy-hitters to the one-man bands," Byatte said.
Top-selling games like "Angry Birds" and "Temple Run" are
already available on Samsung devices, but Wee and Byatte said
they are confident the initiative will attract new, high-quality
game content that will spark the next big mobile game title on
Samsung Apps.