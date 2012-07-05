* Record estimated Q2 operating profit of 6.7 trln won
* Q2 sales estimated at 47 trln won
* Q3 handset profit could be 5 trln won - analyst
* Shares down 15 pct in 2 months; Apple gains
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, July 6 Soaraway sales of the Galaxy
smartphone drove record quarterly profit of $5.9 billion at
Samsung Electronics, though the South Korean tech
giant is fretting over how Europe's debt crisis is denting
demand in its biggest market for televisions and home
appliances.
In its April-June earnings guidance on Friday, Samsung,
valued at $170 billion and the world's leading maker of TVs,
smartphones and DRAM memory chips, estimated operating profit
jumped 79 percent to 6.7 trillion won from a year ago - in line
with an average forecast in a Reuters survey of 23 analysts.
That would be 14.5 percent higher than the previous record
quarterly profit in January-March. Samsung estimated its
second-quarter revenue at 47 trillion won ($41.4 billion), just
below a 50 trillion won forecast.
Samsung is due to release its full second-quarter results -
the first since former components chief Kwon Oh-hyun took over
as CEO - towards the end of this month.
The company's flagship Galaxy smartphones are likely to have
stretched their lead over rivals Apple and Nokia
- despite a parts shortage that meant it struggled to
keep up with stronger-than-expected demand for its latest S III
model.
SWEATING OVER EURO
While strong handset sales grab the headlines, more than
doubling profit growth, other businesses such as chips and
consumer electronics are battling weak prices and demand and a
limping euro, which eats away at repatriated profits.
In a sign that the euro zone crisis is exercising minds in
boardrooms around the globe, Samsung executives said this week
the group was operating to a contingency plan.
"Europe is our biggest consumer electronics market and we
may have to initiate cost cuts and product price increases
should the euro fall further from the current level," said one
executive who didn't want to be named as the plan is internal.
"Our smartphones are flying off the shelves, with some
outlets reporting 40-60 percent sales growth, but that's
distorting the overall trading outlook which is more challenging
due to the weak global economy and a weak euro."
The euro has fallen around 5 percent against the Korean won
since April, and about 8 percent in the past year, to
2-year lows.
"Revenue is below our forecast, which suggests price
pressure was more severe than had been expected in products such
as televisions and home appliances," said Nho Geun-chang,
analyst at HMC Investment Securities in Seoul.
"Earnings will be stronger in the current quarter as sales
of the high-end Galaxy S III will increase dramatically and
drive the telecom division's earnings to above 5 trillion won,"
he said, predicting shipments of the S III would hit 19 million
this quarter.
Samsung and local rival LG Electronics are among
the few global TV makers making money and gaining market share
from stumbling Japanese rivals Sony, Panasonic
and Sharp.
But, spooked particularly by a weak chip market, Samsung
shares have dropped 15 percent in the past two months, while the
broader Korean market has fallen just over 5 percent,
and Apple has gained almost 3 percent.
MOBILE DRIVER
Profit from the mobile division is likely to have more than
doubled to around 4.4 trillion won from a year ago, with sales
of around 50 million smartphones - at a rate of 380 every
minute.
Current quarter mobile profits are expected to forge further
ahead as the latest Galaxy model enjoys a boom before the next
iPhone launch - driving the company's profit to a record of
nearly 8 trillion won. The mobile business brings in more than
70 percent of Samsung's earnings.
While the next iPhone, expected later this year, will likely
slow Samsung's handset earnings growth, it will boost the Korean
firm's semiconductor earnings as Samsung is the sole producer of
processing chips used to power the iPhone and iPad, and also
supplies Apple with mobile memory chips, NAND flash and display
screens.