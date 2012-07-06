* Record estimated Q2 operating profit of 6.7 trln won
* Q2 sales estimated at 47 trln won
* Q3 handset profit could be 5 trln won - analyst
* Q3 operating profit seen at 7.3-9.1 trln won - poll
* Samsung shares down 2 pct, Korean market off 0.9 pct
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, July 6 Soaring sales of the Galaxy
smartphone drove record quarterly profit of $5.9 billion at
Samsung Electronics, though the South Korean tech
giant is sweating over how Europe's debt crisis is denting
demand in its biggest market for televisions and home
appliances.
The flagship Galaxy smartphones are likely to have stretched
their lead over rivals Apple and Nokia -
despite a parts shortage that meant it struggled to keep up with
stronger-than-expected demand for its latest S III model.
While strong handset sales grab the headlines, more than
doubling profit growth, other businesses such as chips and
consumer electronics are battling weak prices and demand and a
limp euro, which eats away at repatriated profits. In a sign
that the euro zone crisis is exercising minds in boardrooms
around the globe, Samsung executives said this week the group
was operating to a contingency plan.
"Europe is our biggest consumer electronics market and we
may have to initiate cost cuts and product price increases
should the euro fall further from the current level," said one
executive who didn't want to be named as the plan is internal.
"Our smartphones are flying off the shelves, with some
outlets reporting 40-60 percent sales growth, but that's
distorting the overall trading outlook which is more challenging
due to the weak global economy and a weak euro."
The euro has fallen around 5 percent against the Korean won
since April, and about 8 percent in the past year, to
2-year lows.
PRICE PRESSURE
In its April-June earnings guidance on Friday, Samsung,
valued at $170 billion and the world's leading maker of TVs,
smartphones and DRAM memory chips, estimated operating profit
jumped 79 percent to 6.7 trillion won from a year ago - in line
with an average forecast in a Reuters survey of 23 analysts.
That would be 14.5 percent higher than the previous record
quarterly profit in January-March. Samsung estimated its
second-quarter revenue at 47 trillion won ($41.4 billion), just
below a 50 trillion won forecast.
"Revenue is below our forecast, which suggests price
pressure was more severe than had been expected in products such
as televisions and home appliances," said Nho Geun-chang,
analyst at HMC Investment Securities in Seoul.
"Earnings will be stronger in the current quarter as sales
of the high-end Galaxy S III will increase dramatically and
drive the telecom division's earnings to above 5 trillion won,"
he said, predicting shipments of the S III would hit 19 million
this quarter.
Samsung is due to release its full second-quarter results -
the first since its components chief Kwon Oh-hyun took over as
CEO - towards the end of this month.
Samsung and local rival LG Electronics are among
the few global TV makers making money and gaining market share
from stumbling Japanese rivals Sony, Panasonic
and Sharp.
But, spooked particularly by a weak chip market, Samsung
shares have dropped 15 percent in the past two months, while the
broader Korean market has fallen just over 5 percent,
and Apple has gained almost 3 percent. The stock lost another 2
percent on Friday, closing at 1.16 million won ($1,000) in a
market down 0.9 percent.
"Samsung's profits have yet to peak, and with smartphone
sales and recovering chip prices to propel earnings even higher
in the second-half, the bar's been raised so high that even
in-line earnings disappoint some optimists," said Lee Jin-woo,
an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
Smaller Taiwanese rival HTC, which once boasted
the biggest share of the U.S. smartphone market, on Friday
reported that its quarterly net profit more than halved as
European sales disappointed and U.S. sales were delayed by
customs inspections.
MOBILE DRIVER
Profit from Samsung's mobile division is likely to have more
than doubled to around 4.4 trillion won from a year ago, with
sales of around 50 million smartphones - at a rate of 380 every
minute.
Current quarter mobile profits are expected to forge further
ahead as the latest Galaxy model enjoys a boom before the next
iPhone launch. Samsung's overall third-quarter operating profit
is likely to be between 7.3 trillion won and 9.1 trillion won,
an increase of as much as 36 percent from the second quarter,
according to a Reuters survey of 14 analysts. The mobile
business brings in more than 70 percent of Samsung's earnings.
While the next iPhone, expected later this year, will likely
slow Samsung's handset earnings growth, it will boost the Korean
firm's semiconductor earnings as Samsung is the sole producer of
processing chips used to power the iPhone and iPad, and also
supplies Apple with mobile memory chips, NAND flash and display
screens.
"Earnings will grow further as the semiconductor division
will also stage a solid recovery on the back of improving DRAM
and NAND demand," said Jeff Kang, an analyst at Daishin
Securities, adding the division could increase earnings by 1
trillion won this quarter.