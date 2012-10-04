* Q3 operating profit estimated at record 8.1 trln won
* Q3 sales estimated at 52 trln won
* Q4 profit seen dipping on competition, marketing -
analysts
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Oct 5 Samsung Electronics reported
quarterly profit of $7.3 billion on Friday, a fourth straight
record quarter and nearly double last year's figure, as strong
sales of its Galaxy smartphones more than offset reduced orders
for chips and screens from Apple Inc, the South Korean
group's main rival and leading customer.
But the record run will come to an end in the current
quarter as Samsung spends more on marketing to
counter Apple's latest iPhone and other rival products in a
crowded $200 billion plus global smartphone market.
This year's expected record profit of 28 trillion won ($25
billion) will also trigger higher performance related payouts to
many of Samsung's 206,000 staff early next year. And Samsung may
have to set money aside this quarter if it fails in an appeal to
overturn an Aug. 24 U.S. court ruling that awarded more than $1
billion in damages to Apple for patent infringements by Samsung.
Analysts expect earnings at the world's top technology firm
by revenue to decline until the second quarter of next year as a
slump in computer sales and the weak global economy sap demand
for chips and electronics products.
Ahead of full quarterly results due by Oct. 26, Samsung,
valued at $197 billion and the world's leading maker of TVs,
smartphones and memory chips, estimated its July-September
operating profit jumped 91 percent to 8.1 trillion won from a
year ago - beating an average forecast of 7.6 trillion won in a
Reuters survey of 16 analysts.
That would be more than a fifth higher than the previous
record in April-June. Samsung estimated its third-quarter
revenue at 52 trillion won, in line with market forecasts of
51.7 trillion won.
Samsung shares have risen 7.2 percent since a U.S. court
ruled on Aug. 24 that the Korean firm copied parts of Apple's
iPhone and awarded the California-based firm more than $1
billion in damages. Apple is up less than 1 percent.
Profit from the mobile division is likely to have more than
doubled to around 5 trillion won, or around two thirds of its
total profit, as smartphone shipments are estimated at around 58
million, including 18-20 million Galaxy S IIIs.
Strong handset sales made up for reduced profits from its
chip business, as prices of its mainstay dynamic random access
memory (DRAM) chips, used in computers and mobiles, dropped 14
percent in the September quarter.
Contract prices of DRAM chips now trade below what it costs
most manufacturers to make them, and will squeeze near-term
earnings, analysts say. Tablets and smartphones, the real growth
areas, use far smaller memory storage.
"Meaningful DRAM price increases may be difficult in the
near term without more aggressive production cuts," Goldman
Sachs said in a client note this week.
Samsung is expected to reduce its investment in chips next
year due to the drop in demand, which could be bad news for
semiconductor equipment manufacturers such as ASML.
Kwon Oh-hyun, who moved into Samsung's CEO seat in June, said
late last month that the group has yet to finalise its 2013
investment plans.