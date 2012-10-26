* Q3 operating profit 8.12 trln won, in line with guidance
* Handset division earns 5.63 trln won, 69 pct of total
* Chips unit Q3 profit 1.15 trln won, down 28 pct
* Q3 smartphone sales 56.3 mln - IDC
* Shares down 2.65 pct in Seoul
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Oct 26 South Korean technology powerhouse
Samsung Electronics Co posted a fourth straight
record quarterly profit - of $7.4 billion - with strong sales of
its Galaxy range of phones masking sharply lower sales of memory
chips.
The record run, though, is likely to end in December, with
profit growth slowing even more next year as TV markets stagnate
and growth in high-end smartphones eases from the recent
breakneck speed. Profit is expected to grow 16 percent next
year, down from a forecast 73 percent this year, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The biggest concern for Samsung is that its smartphone
growth momentum will slow. It'll be difficult to maintain such a
high profit margin from handsets as the market gets crowded and
competition will intensify," said Nam Dae-jong, an analyst at
Hana Daetoo Securities.
Reporting just hours after rival Apple Inc,
Samsung said July-September operating profit
almost doubled to 8.12 trillion won, in line with its earlier
estimate. Net profit rose to 6.56 trillion won.
Samsung sold 56.3 million smartphones in the third quarter,
according to research firm IDC, giving it a global market share
of 31.3 percent - more than double that of Apple, which said it
sold 26.9 million iPhones. Apple launched its latest iPhone 5 on
Sept. 21.
Samsung said it will book patent-related provisions once a
U.S. court rules on its litigation with Apple. A U.S. federal
jury said in August that Samsung had copied key features of the
iPhone, awarding Apple $1.05 billion in damages. Apple has since
asked for another $707 million, and the California court is set
to rule on that in early December.
"The amount of provisioning will be fixed according to the
U.S. court ruling, and the costs will be set aside this quarter
only if there's a ruling within the current quarter," said
Robert Yi, head of Samsung's investor relations.
NEXT BIG THING
While Samsung outsells Apple in gadgets, the Korean group's
market value is just a third of the U.S. firm's $578 billion,
and investors question whether it can narrow that gap as the
stellar handset business is set to lose steam and Apple, also
its biggest customer, looks to spread its supplier base wider.
"Samsung has a lot of strong businesses like tablets, OLED
TVs and micro-processor chips that could become its next big
thing and step it up to the next level," said Lee Sun-tae,
analyst at NH Investment & Securities. "But these aren't fully
ready to become a real earnings driver like the Galaxy."
Illustrating the might of Samsung's handset business,
third-quarter profit from the mobile division more than doubled
to 5.63 trillion won - 69 percent of total group profit - as
sales of the Galaxy S III, introduced in late May, powered ahead
before the iPhone 5 launch. Samsung is estimated to have shipped
18 million to 20 million S IIIs in July-September.
But strong sales of Apple devices - iPhones, iPads and iPods
- also help the Korean group, which makes chips,
micro-processors and flat screens for the popular gadgets.
Still Samsung shares trade more cheaply - at 7.5 times next
year's estimated earnings versus Apple's 11.6 times - as its
broader business portfolio, including thin-margin washing
machines and fridges, makes it more vulnerable to weak consumer
spending. Shares in Samsung have climbed 24 percent this year,
easily outpacing the benchmark KOSPI's 5 percent gain,
but only half the gains made by Apple.
Samsung closed down 2.65 percent in Seoul on Friday.
"It will take time for Samsung to narrow the gap with Apple
in tablets. Its Galaxy Tab tablet PCs aren't sexy enough to
outsell Apple's iPad," said NH Investment's Lee. "There are
concerns Samsung's earnings would peak this year. There's little
room for its mobile business to make more money, while there's a
limited upside in chips and displays."
NEW DRIVERS
Samsung is now looking to a new range of mobile products,
such as its Ativ tablets using Microsoft's new Windows
operating system, to propel growth. And it needs new clients for
its screens and chips as Apple peels away to other suppliers.
Samsung has stopped supplying displays for the iPhone, and
has a reduced role in the iPad panel - down to 26 percent this
quarter from 38 percent a year ago, according to DisplaySearch.
Apple is buying fewer memory chips from Samsung for the iPhone
5, relying more on SK Hynix Inc and Elpida Memory.
Bernstein analysts reckon Apple will also gradually phase
out Samsung as the main supplier of the mobile micro-processor,
used to power the iPhone and iPad, and shift to rival supplier
TSMC, starting late next year.
Despite Apple's migration to rival suppliers, Samsung's
display division returned to a profit of 1.1 trillion won from a
year-earlier loss, on improving sales of mobile displays used in
the Galaxy series and other high-end phones and tablets.
Analysts said Samsung should benefit as more electronics
vendors reshuffle their products to make more tablets and slim
ultrabooks, which consume expensive flat-screens, more
sophisticated packaged chips and memory chips.
"That key component market is getting tighter, thanks to the
mobile boom. There are now lots of IT companies producing
tablets and ultrabooks. This will restore the component supply
imbalance, which has been extremely skewed to Apple due to its
huge bargaining power," said Kim Sung-in, an analyst at Kiwoom
Securities.
CHIPS ARE DOWN
Third-quarter profit at Samsung's chip division, which
competes against Toshiba Corp and SK Hynix, dropped 28
percent to 1.15 trillion won as prices of dynamic random access
memory (DRAM) chips sagged, though a recovery in NAND flash
chips, widely used in mobile devices, helped offset the
weakness. The company said it expected DRAM oversupply to run
into the current quarter, but the NAND market would be tight.
Samsung predicted the year-end holiday season would see only
a muted rise in demand as consumers from Europe to the United
States spend cautiously in a weak economy. It said it would look
to protect margins by increasing mobile micro-processors and
improving the mix of high-value memory chips.
Underscoring the weak demand, the Bank of Korea said on
Friday the economy grew just 0.2 percent in July-September from
the previous quarter, with companies spending less because of
the export gloom.
Samsung's quarterly revenue was equal to around a fifth of
South Korea's GDP.