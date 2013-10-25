* Q3 profit 10.2 trln won vs 10.1 trln won guidance
* Chip unit profit doubles to 2.06 trln won
* Mobile business profit at record 6.7 trln won
* Expects Q4 smartphone shipments to rise around 1-5 pct,
flat selling prices
SEOUL, Oct 25 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's
quarterly operating profit surged 26 percent to a
new record, matching estimates and powered by a strong recovery
in its memory chip business as smartphone sales growth eases
sharply.
The smartphone leader has posted a record profit in six of
the past seven quarters but may find it hard to extend its
winning streak without a new hit gadget, after
less-than-spectacular launches of its Galaxy Gear smartwatch and
Galaxy Round curved phone in recent months.
Samsung forecast on Friday that strength in its
bread-and-butter chip business would continue in the current
quarter, while growth in smartphones would slow due to
intensifying competition during the year-end holiday season.
"Samsung has done well, having rapidly caught up with Apple
in the smartphone market. But I'm concerned whether Samsung
would be able to do better," said Kim Sung-soo, a fund manager
at LS Asset Management.
"Like Nokia, Samsung may hit a limit in increasing market
share. Apple is also fighting back, signaling an uphill battle
for Samsung. Samsung needs to show its new growth engines to
revive momentum in its stock price."
Shares in Samsung traded unchanged after the earnings
announcement versus a 0.3 percent decline in the wider market
.
The South Korean firm expected smartphone shipments would
grow at around 1-5 percent in the current quarter from the
previous quarter, while selling prices would remain unchanged or
increase slightly.
Samsung on Friday said July-September operating profit rose
to 10.2 trillion won ($9.6 billion), in line with its estimate.
Profits at its chip business doubled to 2.06 trillion won,
the highest in three years, reflecting stronger chip prices this
year and tighter supply since a fire last month at a Chinese
plant owned by SK Hynix.
"Mobile DRAM shipments will stay strong with the release of
various low- to high-end smartphones as the holiday season
nears. With the rise in demand for specialty DRAM and NAND, the
market will experience tighter supply," Samsung said in a
statement.
The mobile division, Samsung's biggest earnings generator,
reported a record 6.7 trillion won profit as a greater variety
of cheaper Galaxy smartphones boosted shipment volumes and
helped counter weakening growth in the lucrative high-end
segment.
Samsung, which competes with Apple Inc in the
mobile market, faces margin pressure in the current quarter as
it splashes out on marketing its high-end Galaxy S4 and Note 3
smartphones during the year-end holiday season.
Shares in Samsung, worth $222 billion, rose 10 percent over
the past three months, outperforming a 7 percent gain in the
wider market.