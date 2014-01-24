* Q4 operating profit 8.3 tln won, matches guidance
* Mobile profit tumbles 18 pct from Q3
* Paid 800 bln won in special employee bonus
* Warns Q1 profit could fall from Q4
* Plans 24 tln won capital spending in 2014
* Aims to reduce mobile marketing spend relative to revenue
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Jan 24 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, under pressure to appease investors who have
berated it for hoarding the spoils of rapid growth, has pledged
to hand out even more profit after almost doubling its full-year
dividend to a record $2 billion.
The main rival of Apple Inc has amassed $51 billion
in spare cash in recent years by selling as many as one of every
three smartphones, but the amount of profit reaching
shareholders hit its lowest in 2012 in five years.
Some investors have called for more returns, but the biggest
maker of TVs, smartphones and memory chips has been reluctant to
change its payout policy largely because of a need to build
funds to secure future growth.
Samsung's smartphone market share will be challenged this
year as Apple starts selling iPhones via China Mobile Ltd
, the world's largest carrier by subscribers. Apple is
also widely expected to release iPhones with big-screens, a key
feature of Samsung's Galaxy range.
On Friday, Samsung reported its first quarterly operating
profit decline in two years partly because Apple's new iPhones
drew away sales during the year-end holiday period in the United
States and Japan.
Yet Samsung doubled its 2013 dividend yield to 1.0 percent,
sticking to a promise made to shareholders in November.
Investors point out that is still half of Apple's 2.0 percent.
"Our goal on dividend payout for this year is to have that
significantly increase from 2013, but I can't say for sure how
much we'll be paying," Robert Yi, head of Samsung's investor
relations, told analysts after the earnings release.
The South Korean manufacturer declared a 14,300 won per
share dividend for 2013, or a total handout of 2.1 trillion won
($2 billion). The amount is 79 percent more than a year earlier
but is just 6.9 percent of 2013 profit.
"Samsung is clearly under growing pressure to return more to
investors," said Park Jung-hoon, a fund manager at HDC Asset
Management.
"With its shares trending down, I think Samsung will have to
consider extra measures like a share buyback at some point to
address shareholder pressure."
Shares of Samsung, worth $204 billion, ended up 0.62 percent
compared with the benchmark index which fell 0.36
percent. The stock has fallen 8.8 percent in the past month on
concern over slowing smartphone growth.
SPECIAL BONUS
Samsung posted a 6 percent on-year decline in operating
profit for October-December to 8.3 trillion won ($7.7 billion),
the company said on Friday, matching its previous estimate.
The figure was brought down by an 800 billion won special
employee bonus to commemorate 20 years since Chairman Lee
Kun-hee announced a management strategy that the company regards
as the catalyst to its recent growth.
A stronger domestic currency also knocked off around 700
billion won.
"It will be challenging for Samsung to improve its earnings
in the first quarter as the weak seasonality of the IT industry
will put pressure on demand for components and TV products," the
company said in a statement.
SMARTPHONES DISAPPOINT
The chip maker said its capital expenditure, a barometer of
broader technology industry demand for manufacturing tools such
as chip equipment, will be similar in 2014 to the 23.8 trillion
won of 2013. Spending on marketing, however, will decline
relative to revenue.
"We'll actively leverage global sports events such as the
Sochi (Winter) Olympics and our retail channels... but we will
try to raise the efficiency of our marketing spend and lower our
overall mobile marketing budget to revenue this year compared
with last year," Kim Hyunjoon, senior vice president of
Samsung's mobile business, told analysts.
Operating profit at its cash cow mobile division stood flat
at 5.47 trillion won, but slipped 18 percent from
July-September's record 6.7 trillion won.
Weaker-than-forecast sales of the Galaxy S4 left smartphone
screens sitting in the inventory of unit Samsung Display, where
operating profit tumbled 90 percent to 110 billion won.
Samsung said without elaborating that smartphones will
account for 70 percent of total mobile product shipments this
year and that it would broaden its tablet line-up with mid- and
low-end models and larger screens.
($1 = 1073.9500 Korean won)
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)