SEOUL Oct 25 South Korea's Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd's quarterly operating profit matched
estimates with a 26 percent rise to a new record, powered by a
strong recovery in its memory chip business as smartphone sales
growth eases sharply.
The world's top smartphone vendor said July-September
operating profit rose to 10.2 trillion won ($9.6 billion), in
line with its estimate.
Profits at its chip business doubled to 2.06 trillion won,
its highest in three years.
The mobile division, Samsung's biggest earnings generator,
reported a record 6.7 trillion won profit as a greater variety
of cheaper Galaxy smartphones boosted shipment volumes and
helped counter weakening growth in the lucrative high-end
segment.
($1 = 1061.0500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates and
Richard Pullin)