SEOUL Jan 24 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
posted its first decline in quarterly profit in two
years, hit by a one-off special bonus as well as slowing
smartphone sales as it braces for a year of tougher competition
with rival Apple Inc.
The South Korean maker of Galaxy-brand smartphones said
October-December operating profit fell 6 percent on year to 8.3
trillion won ($7.73 billion), in line with its previous
estimate.
Operating profit at its cash cow mobile division stood
unchanged at 5.47 trillion won, but slipped 18 percent from
July-September's record 6.7 trillion won as new iPhones from
Apple drew away sales during the year-end holiday period.
Shares of Samsung Electronics, worth $204 billion, closed
down 2.2 percent on Thursday, compared with the benchmark index
which was 1.2 percent lower.
($1 = 1073.9500 Korean won)
