SEOUL, July 27 Samsung Electronics Co
, the world's top technology firm by revenue,
reported a record quarterly profit of $5.9 billion on Friday, as
rampant sales of its smartphones more than offset a tumble in
memory chip prices.
The South Korean firm reported April-June operating profit
of 6.72 trillion Korean won ($5.86 billion), in line with its
earlier estimate of 6.7 trillion won and up 79 percent from a
year ago.
Samsung, which earlier this year ended Nokia's
14-year reign as the top global handset maker, did not break out
its second-quarter smartphone shipments. But analysts said they
expected it to have further widened its gap with Nokia and
Apple.
Apple shipped 26 million iPhones in the June quarter, fewer
than in the previous quarter and well below the 28-29 million
that Wall Street had predicted. Samsung is estimated to have
increased sales to around 50 million.
Samsung also competes with Sony Corp and LG
Electronics Inc in TVs, Toshiba Corp and SK
Hynix Semiconductor Inc in chips and LG Display
in displays.
Shares in Samsung, the world's top TV maker, have climbed 9
percent so far this year, versus a 3 percent drop in the wider
market.