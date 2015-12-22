Amazon adds video calling with Echo Show
Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.
SEOUL Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) will start making new chips for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc (AMD.O) next year, South Korea's Electronic Times reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.
The paper said Samsung's foundry business and Globalfoundries will jointly start producing a central processing chip as well as a graphics processing chip for AMD next year using their 14-nanometre technology.
Samsung has been trying to increase its external client base in recent quarters for its components businesses as it seeks to offset the earnings decline for its smartphone division. The firm already makes chips for companies such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O).
Samsung did not immediately comment, while AMD could not be immediately reached for comment.
FRANKFURT German luxury carmaker BMW Group will raise its annual production capacity to 3 million cars by 2020 and plans to build its X5 offroader in China, German daily Handelsblatt said, citing company sources familiar with the plans.