SEOUL Dec 22 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd will start making new chips for Advanced Micro
Devices (AMD) Inc next year, South Korea's Electronic
Times reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.
The paper said Samsung's foundry business and
Globalfoundries will jointly start producing a central
processing chip as well as a graphics processing chip for AMD
next year using their 14-nanometre technology.
Samsung has been trying to increase its external client base
in recent quarters for its components businesses as it seeks to
offset the earnings decline for its smartphone division. The
firm already makes chips for companies such as Apple Inc
and Nvidia Corp.
Samsung did not immediately comment, while AMD could not be
immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)