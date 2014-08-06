* Samsung Elec says patent disputes dropped in 9 countries
* Agreement suggests willingness to de-escalate - analysts
* Lawsuits in the U.S. will continue
By Hyunjoo Jin and Dan Levine
SEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 6 Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd and Apple Inc said they had agreed
to drop all patent litigation outside the United States, scaling
down a protracted legal battle between the smartphone rivals.
The iPhone and Galaxy handset makers issued nearly identical
statements announcing the global ceasefire while vowing to
pursue ongoing litigation in the United States, which analysts
say involves much bigger amounts of potential damages.
The stand-down is likely to enable Samsung Electronics, the
world's top smartphone maker, to shift its focus to its Chinese
rivals such as Xiaomi rather than fighting a costly and
prolonged legal war with Apple around the world, analysts said.
"It appears that Samsung and Apple, the market leaders, made
a strategic alliance as China's Xiaomi is emerging as a
formidable rival," said Cho Chang-hoon, a business professor at
Sogang University in Seoul.
Last week, Samsung Electronics posted its weakest earnings
since the second quarter of 2012, partly hit by rising
competition from Chinese smartphone makers.
Xiaomi took China's smartphone crown in the second quarter
after replacing Samsung Electronics as China's largest
smartphone vendor, data from Canalys shows.
The legal battle between Samsung Electronics and Apple began
in the United States in 2011 when Apple first filed a suit
alleging that Samsung "slavishly" copied elements of its
iPhones, the device which launched the industry.
Days after the initial Apple suit was launched in the United
States, Samsung Electronics sued its Cupertino, California-based
rival in South Korea, Japan and Germany, kicking off a series of
tit-for-tat cases that spread around the world.
The latest agreement ends patent disputes in Australia,
France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea,
Spain and the United Kingdom, countries where the smartphone
market leaders had engaged armies of lawyers for what analysts
said were questionable gains.
The South Korean and U.S. tech giants declined to disclose
the terms of the deal, but said it did not involve "any
licensing arrangements and the companies are continuing to
pursue the existing cases in U.S. courts."
The litigation raged on even as business flourished between
the two companies, with Apple depending heavily on Samsung
Electronics for components such as chips and liquid crystal
displays.
Apple and Samsung Electronics together dominate the global
smartphone market with a combined market share of 37.1 percent
in the second quarter, according to Strategy Analytics.
"They now see little need to wage a war around the world,
which will only fatten the bills of lawyers," said Young Park, a
Hyundai Securities technology analyst in Hong Kong, adding that
the deal raised the possibility of a final licence agreement
settling how the companies use each other's patented technology.
He and three other analysts whom Reuters talked to said they
do not have estimates for the legal costs that Samsung
Electronics and Apple are facing.
A Samsung Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment.
NO MERIT
The agreement comes about a month after Jay Y. Lee, vice
chairman and heir-apparent of Samsung Electronics, met Tim Cook,
chief executive officer of Apple, during the Allen & Co
conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, according to media reports.
Last week, Lee again made a business trip to the United States,
reports said.
Samsung Electronics did not immediately comment on the
reports.
The two companies "decided that there was no merit in
dragging on these lawsuits", an industry source familiar with
the matter told Reuters, declining to be identified due to the
sensitivity of the matter.
Nicholas Rodelli, an attorney and adviser to institutional
investors for CFRA Research in Maryland, said there had been a
"trend towards gradual de-escalation of patent hostilities
between Apple and Samsung".
"It's not yet clear whether this is signal or noise, in
terms of prospects for global settlement," he said.
In the United States, Samsung Electronics is appealing the
result of a blockbuster 2012 trial, seeking to undo $930 million
in damages.
While Apple says those damages should stand, the iPhone
maker last week withdrew its request for a permanent sales ban
against several older Samsung Electronics phones, according to
court filings.
Separately, Apple went to trial against Samsung Electronics
on a second batch of patents earlier this year and won a $120
million verdict. Apple still has a request pending for a sales
ban against newer Samsung phones in that proceeding.
On another front, Samsung Electronics is fighting Microsoft
Corp over allegations it refused to make a royalty
payment last year on patent licenses after the U.S. company
announced plans to acquire Nokia's handset business.
Meanwhile, Apple and Google Inc's Motorola
Mobility unit agreed in May to settle all patent litigation
between them over smartphones.
Apple and companies that make phones using Google's Android
software, such as Samsung's top-selling Galaxy series, have
filed dozens of such lawsuits against one another around the
world to protect their technology.
Samsung Electronics shares closed 1.2 percent lower on
Wednesday, compared with the wider market's 0.3 percent
drop.
