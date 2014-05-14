WASHINGTON May 14 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday affirmed a decision by the International Trade Commission that Apple Inc. was innocent of violating three patents owned by Samsung Electronics.

The ITC had said in June 2013 that Apple did not infringe on the patents. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed that decision on Wednesday but did not explain its reasoning. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by Ros Krasny)