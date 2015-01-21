GRAPHIC: Smartphone sales: link.reuters.com/myj83w
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Jan 21 Apple Inc is chipping away at
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's dominant position in
its home turf of South Korea - thanks to its new iPhone 6
series.
Apple captured a record 33 percent market share in South
Korea in November, the highest ever for a foreign brand,
according to a monthly report released by Hong Kong-based market
research company Counterpoint on Wednesday. In contrast,
Samsung's share slipped to 46 percent after hovering around 60
percent for five months.
Apple's gains in South Korea are telling, as November was
the first full month that the larger-screen iPhone 6 and 6 Plus
were sold in the country. The sales likely came at the expense
of Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 4 phablet launched in late
September.
"iPhone 6 and 6 Plus have made a difference here, denting
the competition's phablet sales," Counterpoint analyst Tom Kang
said. "If there was a better supply of iPhone 6 and 6 Plus 64 GB
and 128 GB models, then Apple's share could have climbed to the
40 percent level."
Analysts in South Korea generally expect Samsung to have
lost further share of the global market in October-December for
the fourth consecutive quarter as Apple extended its lead in the
premium segment and upstarts like China's Xiaomi Inc
made huge inroads into the low-end market.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)