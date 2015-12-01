* J.K. Shin to cede day-to-day handset business role
SEOUL, Dec 1 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd's long-time handset division chief is ceding
day-to-day management of the struggling smartphone business in
the biggest leadership change yet under the Samsung
conglomerate's heir-apparent, Jay Y. Lee.
Samsung Group said 54-year-old Dongjin Koh will take over as
president of the mobile communications business from 59-year-old
J.K. Shin, who will remain head of the overall mobile division
for Samsung Electronics and focus on long-term strategy and
developing new growth businesses.
The move diminishes Shin's influence on the mobile business
as the former cash-cow battles to reverse a slide in its market
share to rivals like Apple Inc, Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd and Xiaomi Inc.
"While it's true that Shin delivered remarkable performance
in the past, it's indisputable that the Galaxy S6's results fell
short of expectations so a new leader was needed," Hansung
University economics Professor Kim Sang-jo said.
"Today's appointments appear to acknowledge the need to
develop a management system that can more proactively respond to
challenges from Xiaomi and other Chinese companies."
The group's annual announcement of management changes also
saw another top executive moved into a strategic role, with TV
and appliances division chief Yoon Boo-keun shifted out of the
day-to-day operations of the appliances business.
Analysts said that while the moves at the mobile division
were an apparent acknowledgment that change was needed, they did
not expect a new strategy to emerge any time soon.
"Koh is basically the same person as Shin," Korea Advanced
Institute of Science and Technology business professor Chang
Sea-jin said.
Analysts have said Samsung needed to step up its software
and services offerings to revive its mobile business, but Koh,
who has held mobile business roles since 2006, had an
engineering background like Shin.
"There is no real change and Samsung appears to be
continuing on the hardware-centric path," Chang said.
MOBILE STRUGGLES
Jay Y. Lee, 47, has been the de facto leader of the
smartphones-to-construction conglomerate since his father and
group patriarch, Lee Kun-hee, was hospitalised following a heart
attack last year.
Under the younger Lee's leadership, the group has faced
mounting investor pressure to boost shareholder returns and find
new growth engines as the smartphone business slows.
Shin, in charge of the mobile business since 2009, was
instrumental in delivering record profits through the sales of
Galaxy smartphones before a sharp earnings decline starting last
year appeared to put his standing at risk. Some media reports
said he was on the way out last year.
Samsung has implemented new designs and cut prices for
high-end products to boost sales, but researchers say its global
market share continued to fall from a year earlier during the
third quarter.
"This is basically a retirement for Shin," Chang said.
Others however said that Shin could still exert influence
through his role as mobile division chief.
Samsung said Koh, previously head of Samsung's mobile
research and development, played an important role in the
development of premium devices such as the Galaxy S6 and the
Galaxy Note 5.
The company touted his experience in helping to develop
software and services such as its mobile payments service and
the KNOX security platform.
"Jay Y. Lee has yet to assume the role of chairman so
there's still some time before we see bigger-scale changes,"
said Chung Sun-sup, head of corporate analysis firm Chaebul.com.
