UPDATE 1-British accounting watchdog investigates KPMG over Rolls-Royce audits
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
SEOUL Dec 1 South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has named Dongjin Koh as the president of its smartphone business, conglomerate Samsung Group said on Tuesday.
Koh is taking over the position from J.K. Shin, who Samsung says will remain the head of the overall mobile division but is ceding the day-to-day role to focus on long-term business strategy. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
WASHINGTON, May 4 Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans apologized on Thursday for the city employees who forcibly removed a United Airlines passenger, an incident that prompted international condemnation and led the airline to revise its policies.