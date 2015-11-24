WhatsApp back online after global outage of 'a few hours'
WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, suffered a widespread global outage on Wednesday that lasted for several hours before being resolved, the company said.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will provide memory chip products to Volkswagen's Audi after entering into a strategic partnership with the luxury German automaker, the South Korean electronics giant said in a blog post dated Monday.
Samsung Electronics and its sister companies have been making a push to supply components to makers of increasingly sophisticated automobiles.
No financial terms were disclosed.
Samsung Electronics said it will provide cutting-edge memory chips to Audi's future "infotainment", dashboard and driver assistance applications.
Samsung spokespersons were not immediately reachable for comment.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, suffered a widespread global outage on Wednesday that lasted for several hours before being resolved, the company said.
Alphabet Inc warned its users to beware of emails from known contacts asking them to click on a link to Google Docs after a large number of people turned to social media to complain that their accounts had been hacked.