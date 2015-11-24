A worker works on a Samsung outdoor advertisement installed atop an office building in central Seoul March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will provide memory chip products to Volkswagen's Audi after entering into a strategic partnership with the luxury German automaker, the South Korean electronics giant said in a blog post dated Monday.

Samsung Electronics and its sister companies have been making a push to supply components to makers of increasingly sophisticated automobiles.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Samsung Electronics said it will provide cutting-edge memory chips to Audi's future "infotainment", dashboard and driver assistance applications.

Samsung spokespersons were not immediately reachable for comment.

