BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
SEOUL Dec 9 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it will create a team dedicated to growing automotive-related business as the South Korean manufacturer seeks to establish a new driver of growth.
Samsung, in a statement, said the team will first focus on infotainment and autonomous driving technologies with the aim of gaining sales for car-related components. (Reporting by Se Young Lee)
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman