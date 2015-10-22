SEOUL Oct 22 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
is considering buying back its own shares as part of
a broader initiative by South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group
to boost shareholder value, the Korea Economic Daily
reported on Thursday.
The paper reported that chief financial officers of various
Samsung Group firms met on Wednesday to discuss shareholder
returns policies, without naming its sources. Samsung
Electronics and other cash-rich companies were considering share
buybacks as a primary option, it said without elaborating.
Samsung Electronics' share price is down 3.6 percent so far
this year, as the world's top smartphone maker struggles to
reverse sliding market share and margins in its handset business
due to competition from cut-price Chinese manufacturers and
Apple Inc's latest iPhones at the upper-end.
The firm in January said it bought back 2.45 trillion won
($2.15 billion) in shares as part of a plan announced in late
November 2014.
South Korea's stock exchange has asked Samsung Electronics
to comment on the report by 0900 GMT. The firm had no immediate
comment.
($1 = 1,139.3000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)