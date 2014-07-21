By James Pomfret
| CHASHAN, China, July 21
CHASHAN, China, July 21 Production has been
indefinitely halted at a Chinese supplier to Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd after the factory was suspected of using
child workers.
Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone maker, said last
week it had stopped doing business with the Dongguan Shinyang
Electronics factory, a wholly owned subsidiary of South Korea's
Shinyang Engineering Co Ltd, after an audit led to
evidence of what Samsung called suspected child labour.
The Dongguan Shinyang factory is a squat building in an
industrial estate in Chashan, one of hundreds of towns spread
across southern China's Pearl River Delta, dubbed the factory of
the world.
In Seoul, a senior official at parent firm Shinyang
Engineering said its China factory had been idle since July 14.
The official, who declined to be named as he was not
authorised to speak to the media, said Shinyang Engineering had
asked the Chinese authorities to investigate the company that
had supplied the factory with labour.
"We hope the problems will be resolved in a speedy manner so
that we can resume production soon," he added.
The senior management at Dongguan Shinyang declined to meet
or speak to the Reuters reporters who recently visited the plant
but a manager who only gave his surname as Xie said there was no
indication when production would resume.
"Of course it will take some time for us to get back to
normal," he added.
Several workers at the plant said they were required to show
up for work, but were asked to clean machinery and carry out
other menial tasks as production had stopped.
"This factory has especially poor management," said Lai
Zhenxiong, a worker in a bright pink uniform. "I hope we don't
end up losing our jobs."
During the Reuters visit, a group of burly men circled the
plant and blocked the gate with two cars. A member of the group,
a man with a dragon tattoo on his forearm who said he
represented a factory supplying electronics to Dongguan Shinyang
yelled into the compound: "The boss owes us at least six million
yuan ($950,000)".
The Seoul-based official for Shinyang Engineering, however,
said its Chinese unit was under no pressure to pay back its
debt. He said the unit had paid the $3.9 million it owed on July
1, and had a remaining debt of around $292,200.
PROBE UNDERWAY
The local government is conducting an investigation into the
factory, according to a statement on its website dated July 16,
two days after Samsung suspended its business.
The statement said local authorities had found no initial
evidence of child labour at the Shinyang plant, but said the
illegal hiring of child workers under 16 years of age was an
issue of great concern.
Samsung's decision to halt business with Dongguan Shinyang
comes less than a week after U.S.-based China Labour Watch said
it found "at least five child workers" without contracts at the
supplier and called Samsung's monitoring process to halt such
practices "ineffective".
Chinese labour law forbids hiring workers under 16.
Ian Spaulding, a senior partner for Elevate, a firm carrying
out social compliance audits for manufacturers in China, said
1.21 percent of audits in 2014 had found evidence of child
labour. He said the percentage of under-age workers increased
during the winter and summer vacations, with students working in
plants to meet the cyclical peaks in production in some sectors.
"If you're going from 10,000 to 60,000 workers in one month,
it's hard for any factory to screen out those ineligible
workers," Spaulding added.
