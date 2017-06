Signage is seen at the Samsung 837 store in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

SEOUL Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has formed a new division within its semiconductor business for contract chip manufacturing in a move to strengthen its competitiveness.

Samsung's new foundry division will be responsible for making mobile processors and other non-memory chips for clients such as Qualcomm Inc and Nvidia Corp.

