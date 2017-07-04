FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Samsung Elec says to invest $18.6 bln in S.Korea for chips, displays
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
British PM May finds it lonely at the top, but battles on - for now
WORLD
British PM May finds it lonely at the top, but battles on - for now
North Korea says its missile can carry nuclear warhead
NORTH KOREA
North Korea says its missile can carry nuclear warhead
Keys rooting for Kvitova to conquer on comeback
Wimbledon
Keys rooting for Kvitova to conquer on comeback
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 4, 2017 / 1:48 AM / a day ago

Samsung Elec says to invest $18.6 bln in S.Korea for chips, displays

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to invest at least 21.4 trillion won ($18.62 billion) in South Korea to raise output of chips and displays, seeking to boost momentum for its booming components businesses.

Samsung, in a statement, said its plan includes 14.4 trillion won for its new NAND memory plant in Pyeongtaek by 2021 to increase output, and 6 trillion won to build another semiconductor production line at its existing Hwaseong complex.

The world's largest memory maker by revenue also said it plans to add another NAND chip line in its Xi'an, China, manufacturing base, without disclosing the investment amount or time frame. ($1 = 1,149.0000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.