PYEONGTAEK, South Korea May 7 Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its new $14
billion South Korean chip plant, which is expected to help drive
growth as smartphone earnings slow, will start production
sometime in the first half of 2017.
The world's No.2 chip maker by revenue did not specify what
products will be made at the new production line, which will be
built in the city of Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul.
Samsung has said it will invest 15.6 trillion won ($14.4
billion) in the facility, the biggest amount it has ever
committed to a single plant.
Domestic online news service MoneyToday has also reported
that Samsung is set to spend at least another 10 trillion won on
the factory to boost capacity although it did not say when the
additional investment would take place.
"The Pyeongtaek semiconductor plant will play a central role
in solidifying leadership in the mobile and server markets,
which have shown rapid growth in demand recently, and securing
share in the next-generation internet of things market," Samsung
said in a statement.
Local media have reported that Samsung plans to produce DRAM
memory chips at the new plant, but have also said some capacity
could be allocated to mobile processors depending on market
demand.
($1 = 1,080.8 won)
