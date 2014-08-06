SEOUL Aug 7 As its smartphone sales stutter and
a generational leadership succession looms, Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd is under pressure to reinvent itself - to be
more innovative, but not lose the rigor and focus that made it a
global powerhouse.
One effort this summer to foster a more worker-friendly
environment and a more creative culture is to allow staff at its
main Suwon campus south of Seoul to wear shorts to work at
weekends. Working hours are more flexible, and female staff can
take maternity leave without worrying about job security.
The flagship of South Korea's dominant conglomerate, or
chaebol, is also trying to address shifting cultural values at
home by curbing some of the excesses hardwired into corporate
Korea. Forced late-night drinking sessions, long a staple of
local office life, are out.
"It's 1-1-9 for evening company outings now: one type of
alcohol, in one place and only until 9 p.m," said a Samsung
employee in his eighth year at the firm. "Younger staff are no
longer forced to stay, and the senior workers will be careful
not to upset their subordinates," he said, asking not to be
named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Samsung last month posted an unexpectedly sharp drop in
second-quarter earnings, squeezed by falling market share in
smartphones, and with no obvious driver in sight to reverse the
decline. Chairman Lee Kun-hee, 72, who has
famously managed Samsung with a sense of "permanent crisis",
remains hospitalised following a May heart attack.
The ascension of his son and heir-apparent, the
Harvard-educated Jay Y. Lee, 46, could be a breath of fresh air,
but effecting wholesale change in the way the sprawling company
operates would be a Herculean task and could prove a mistake.
"The company is in somewhat of a Catch-22 when it comes to
changing its culture," said Jay Subhash, a former senior product
manager who left Samsung in April. "It desperately needs to
adopt a culture that fosters openness, creativity and
innovation. But doing so would jeopardise its greatest existing
cultural asset, its militaristic hierarchy, which enables it to
operate at lightning speed to outpace the competition."
"SOUL SEARCHING"
Samsung has long emphasized the need for creativity while
hiring more foreign talent as it operates in increasingly
diverse markets. Along with relaxed rules on work hours, it
stresses a "Work Smart" philosophy to reduce unnecessary time
spent at the office.
While it's hoped a looser environment will help stir new
ideas, some insiders say progress is slow against what's often
described as an entrenched culture of rigid, top-down
management.
"Samsung's doing some soul searching right now, it's asking
itself 'who am I, and what should I do next?" said Chang
Sea-jin, a business professor at Korea Advanced Institute of
Science and Technology and author of "Sony Vs Samsung".
"In the long term, the company needs to become global and
open. Giving employees more autonomy can lead to loss of
control, but this will in the long run benefit the company by
developing talent that can run the business from a global
perspective."
The drop in second-quarter profit triggered some symbolic
belt-tightening at Samsung: Handset division managers gave up
part of their bonuses and downgraded to economy class for
shorter flights - acts of loyalty that are part
of Samsung's culture, which emphasizes urgency in action.
While the company is a market leader in smartphones, TVs,
refrigerators and memory chips, it's saddled with a perception
that it's a "fast-follower" and not an innovator like Apple Inc
or Google Inc.
Samsung is hardly alone in the culture struggle.
Many Korean firms deal with the same issues stemming from
the legacy of the country's Confucian, conformist culture, which
has also fuelled its industrial success. Several Samsung
employees interviewed by Reuters said that those who "stand out"
from the norm struggle and often end up leaving.
"The core challenge for Korea is that as a Confucian culture
that has deep respect for age, hierarchy is very important and
so what you'll find is that it's hard to innovate in an
environment where challenging your boss is not something you can
easily do," said Shaun Cochran, head of CLSA Korea.
SIGNS OF CHANGE
Samsung is making efforts to address that.
In July, Chief Financial Officer Lee Sang-hoon asked how
Samsung can respond to rapid changes in the tech industry in the
first "Grand Discussion", an initiative for more dialogue,
through the company's newly launched Mosaic internal message
board. The discussion generated 4,221 ideas and comments.
"Samsung takes pride in the creativity and diversity of its
talented people and will constantly strive to create an
environment where they have the opportunity to grow," the
company said in a statement to Reuters. The company did not make
an executive available for an interview, but provided Reuters
with written material on various initiatives.
Under its "Creative Lab" programme, employees can
individually or in teams take a year to develop an idea they
come up with if it's deemed worthy of pursuit. Samsung says it
had some 14,000 ideas last year through this programme and other
company initiatives.
Employees and Samsung watchers say cultural change is
inevitable as a younger generation of Koreans increasingly
demands more than just high wages.
In a survey this year by job portal Incruit, Korean Air
Lines Co ranked as the country's most desirable
employer, snapping Samsung's 10-year run at the top. Incruit
said Samsung's reputation for imposing a heavy workload and
limiting personal time jarred with a growing preference for
work-life balance.
That said, some two-thirds of Samsung's nearly
300,000-strong workforce is outside South Korea, and the vast
majority of its revenue is generated away from home.
Among leading South Korean firms, Samsung stands out in that
it doesn't discriminate on where job applicants were educated,
said Im Chan-soo, head of LCS Communications in the southern
port city of Busan, which offers private lessons for those
preparing for interviews at Samsung.
Staff turnover at Samsung in South Korea was below 3 percent
last year, against almost 17 percent at its overseas facilities.
"Samsung looks for honest people who are crazy about the
company, people who have only looked to Samsung, who have done a
lot to try to get in," said Im.
One former Samsung Electronics employee, an American in
South Korea, said top managers are globally minded, though many
employees and observers interviewed by Reuters said the core of
its culture remains distinctly Korean.
"I think change is inevitable," said the current Samsung
employee. "It's not because the company decided to be a
trailblazer, but because the societal trends are changing.
There's a desire to change the system."
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Ian Geoghegan)