SEOUL Oct 8 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd said its Samsung Pay user data is safe after a
hacking attack against a U.S.-based subsidiary that developed a
key technology for its newly-launched mobile payments system.
Disclosure of the attack, first reported by the New York
Times on Wednesday, comes less than two weeks after Samsung
Pay's launch in the United States. The world's top smartphone
maker hopes the convenience provided by the payments system can
help it defend shrinking market share and margins.
"The LoopPay corporate network issue was resolved
immediately and had nothing to do with Samsung Pay," Samsung
said in a statement.
Chinese hackers gained access to LoopPay's office network
around March and the breach was discovered in August, Samsung
said. LoopPay developed the technology enabling Samsung Pay to
work with magnetic-stripe card readers prevalent at retail
stores, seen as a key advantage over similar services from Apple
Inc and Google Inc.
The South Korean firm said Samsung Pay was operated by its
own mobile division and was on a physically separate network to
LoopPay's, giving the hackers no access to user data or other
core information.
The three compromised LoopPay servers did not store
sensitive information including technologies developed by the
firm.
Yuanta Securities analyst Lee Jae-yun said the hack could
nevertheless trigger security concerns and slow user adoption of
Samsung Pay.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)