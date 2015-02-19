(Adds executives' comments, details on upcoming payments
service and industry)
By Abhirup Roy and Edwin Chan
Feb 18 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
has bought U.S. mobile wallet startup LoopPay, signalling its
intention to launch a smartphone payments service to compete
with a recent offering from rival Apple Inc.
Mobile payments have been slow to catch on in the United
States and elsewhere, despite strong backing. Apple, Google
, and eBay Inc's PayPal have all launched
services to allow users to pay in stores via smartphones.
The weak uptake is partly because many retailers have been
reluctant to adopt the hardware and software infrastructure
required for these new mobile payment options to work. These
services also fail to offer much more convenience than simply
swiping a credit card, Samsung executives said on Wednesday.
LoopPay's technology differs because it works off existing
magnetic-stripe card readers at checkout, changing them into
contactless receivers, they said. About 90 percent of checkout
counters already support magnetic swiping.
"If you can't solve the problem of merchant acceptance...,
of being able to use the vast majority of your cards, then it
can't really be your wallet," said David Eun, head of Samsung's
Global Innovation Center.
Injong Rhee, who is leading Samsung's as-yet-unannounced
payments project, said the Asian giant will soon reveal more
details of its envisioned service. He would not be drawn on
speculation the company may do so during the Mobile World
Congress in Barcelona.
He said new phones such as the upcoming, latest Galaxy would
support the service.
Apple Pay, launched in September, allows iPhone users to pay
at the tap of a button. Executives have lauded its rapid rollout
so far, including the fact that more than 2,000 banks now
support it and the U.S. government will accept Apple Pay later
this year.
But Apple Pay requires retailers to install near-field
communication and some have been reluctant. In addition, many
retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and CVS Health
Corp, back their own system, CurrentC.
Samsung had invested in LoopPay, along with Visa Inc
and Synchrony Financial, before its acquisition. Terms
of the deal, which Samsung negotiated over several months, were
not disclosed on Wednesday.
It's unclear how else Samsung could differentiate its
service versus Apple's or other rivals.
Rhee said in an interview that the company intends to roll
out accompanying services that go beyond merely turning the
smartphone into a wallet, such as by allowing users access to
information such as spending.
"It's about changing user behaviour, it's not about who's
first in the market," he said.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Andrew Hay)