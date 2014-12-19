SEOUL Dec 19 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it is considering increasing its dividend payout for 2014 by between 30 percent and 50 percent compared with the previous year.

Samsung, the world's No. 1 smartphone maker, said in a regulatory filing that the company's board of directors will determine the year-end dividend amount at the end of January and seek approval at the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for March.

The said in January this year that it will significantly increase dividend payouts this year, though in July it kept the interim dividend unchanged from 2013. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)