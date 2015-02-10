SEOUL Feb 10 The total amount of dividends paid
by South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
is likely to fall this year from 2014, a person with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The person, who declined to be identified due to the
sensitivity of the subject, added that last year's sharp
increase in payout was in response to government efforts to lift
the economy and increase shareholder value.
Samsung Electronics last month announced an end-2014
dividend of 19,500 won per common share, an increase of 41
percent from a year earlier. Factoring in an earlier interim
dividend, the total 2014 payout was up 40 percent, at 20,000 won
per common share.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)