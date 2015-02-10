* Samsung Elec announced 40 pct increase in total 2014
dividend
* Samsung cited "special" circumstances in end-2014 dividend
increase
(Updates with background, comment from Samsung)
SEOUL Feb 10 South Korean tech firm Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd will likely pay out a smaller
amount in dividends this year compared with that of 2014, a
person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The person, who declined to be identified due to the
sensitivity of the subject, said that last year's sharp increase
in payout was due to exceptional circumstances as Samsung sought
to assist government efforts to lift the economy and boost
shareholder value.
"The total amount paid in dividends in 2015 likely will not
match that of 2014," the person said.
A Samsung spokeswoman declined to comment.
South Korea's government last year said it would tax
excessive corporate cash, a move aimed at getting companies to
spend more on dividends, wages and investment. Of the 45 firms
that announced annual dividends as of February 6, the average
increase was 22 percent per share, according to Barclays.
Samsung Electronics last month announced an end-2014
dividend of 19,500 won per common share, an increase of 41
percent from a year earlier. Factoring in an earlier interim
dividend, the total 2014 payout was up 40 percent, at 20,000 won
per common share.
The company had in December previously guided for a "special
increase" in the end-2014 dividend, which led some investors to
believe that payouts in 2015 may not be as large.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Miral Fahmy)