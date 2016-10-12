Oct 12 Two affiliates of activist hedge fund Elliott Management said its view on Samsung Electronics Co had not diminished, despite the company ditching its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.

Elliott Management, which owns 0.62 percent of Samsung Electronics, had submitted unsolicited proposals for a radical corporate makeover at the world's biggest smartphone maker earlier this month.

The company also slashed its quarterly profit estimate by a third on Wednesday, taking a $2.3 billion hit after scrapping the Note 7, in what could be one of the costliest product safety failures in tech history. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)