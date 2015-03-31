SEOUL, March 31 South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday that total compensation for its mobile chief J.K. Shin more than doubled in 2014 to 14.57 billion won ($13 million).

J.K. Shin's total 2014 compensation, disclosed in a Samsung regulatory filing, included a base salary of 1.72 billion won as well as 3.73 billion won in incentives. His compensation was 6.21 billion won last year.

Samsung did not disclose compensation details for Jay Y. Lee, the company's vice-chairman and son of Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee. The elder Lee receives no salary from the technology company. ($1 = 1,108.6800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)