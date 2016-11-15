SEOUL Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose modestly in morning trade on Tuesday after the South Korean giant agreed to buy U.S. automotive electronics supplier Harman International Industries in an $8 billion deal.

Samsung Electronics shares, which had ended down 2.8 percent on Monday prior to the announcement of the deal, rebounded 0.9 percent in the wider market that was up 0.2 percent as of 0002 GMT.

Shares of Harman finished up 25.2 percent to their highest level in over one year overnight, after Samsung agreed to acquire the company at a 28 percent premium to its closing price on Friday.

