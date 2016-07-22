SEOUL, July 22 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd said on Friday it sued smartphone rival Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd for patent infringements through
multiple courts in China, escalating a legal conflict between
the two companies.
The South Korean firm sued Huawei in a Beijing court for
allegedly infringing six of its patents, a spokeswoman said. She
did not elaborate on the types of patents involved or on what
other Chinese courts were hearing similar allegations.
Huawei in May said it sued Samsung in the United States and
China, accusing its rival of infringement on patents for
fourth-generation (4G) cellular communications technology,
operating systems and user interface software. Samsung has said
it will defend its interests.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)