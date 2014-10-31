SEOUL Oct 31 Samsung Electronics
shares extended sharp gains into a second-straight day, buoyed
by hopes that the tech giant will turn its fortunes around in
the fourth quarter and possibly initiate a share buy-back
program.
Samsung was up more than 4.2 percent as of 0120 GMT, after
closing 4.5 percent higher in the previous session. Its shares
recently had been languishing just above a two-year trough
registered on October 3.
The world's biggest smartphone maker announced on Thursday
that its third-quarter operating profit had fallen by 60.1
percent, in line with its guidance released earlier in the
month, but tipped itself for a rebound in the fourth quarter on
the back of strong demand for televisions and memory chips.
Market players are also hopeful that Samsung will buy back
some its own shares to boost stock prices, although the tech
giant has remained mum on the prospects.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Michael Perry)