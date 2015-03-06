Signs for the Sharp and Samsung exhibit spaces are seen ahead of the International Consumer Electronics show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

SEOUL South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday that it was in talks with Indian state administrations about building a third manufacturing plant in the country.

"While we are in talks with the state governments, nothing has been decided," Samsung said in a statement. It didn't say how much it might invest, nor what products any new plant might make.

The Economic Times reported earlier on Friday that Samsung was considering building a new plant to make smartphones and other electronic goods. The paper, citing an unnamed source, said Samsung may invest between $500 million and $1 billion in the new plant.

