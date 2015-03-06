US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as retailers drag
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
SEOUL, March 6 South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday that it was in talks with Indian state administrations about building a third manufacturing plant in the country.
"While we are in talks with the state governments, nothing has been decided," Samsung said in a statement. It didn't say how much it might invest, nor what products any new plant might make.
The Economic Times, an Indian business newspaper, reported earlier on Friday that Samsung was considering building a new plant to make smartphones and other electronic goods. The paper, citing an unnamed source, said Samsung may invest between $500 million and $1 billion in the new plant. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
NEW DELHI, May 11 Five trade unions at top coal producers in India will go on a three-day strike in June to protest against a proposed merger of the coal miners' provident fund with the employees' provident fund, they said.