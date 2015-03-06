SEOUL, March 6 South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday that it was in talks with Indian state administrations about building a third manufacturing plant in the country.

"While we are in talks with the state governments, nothing has been decided," Samsung said in a statement. It didn't say how much it might invest, nor what products any new plant might make.

The Economic Times, an Indian business newspaper, reported earlier on Friday that Samsung was considering building a new plant to make smartphones and other electronic goods. The paper, citing an unnamed source, said Samsung may invest between $500 million and $1 billion in the new plant. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)