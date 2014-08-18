JAKARTA Aug 18 South Korean electronics giant Samsung has submitted a plan to invest in a mobile telephone factory in Indonesia, a senior official at the company's Indonesian unit told Reuters on Monday.

The Indonesian government is currently processing the plan, Lee Kang Hyun, vice president of PT Samsung Electronics Indonesia, said in a text message.

He declined to disclose the potential investment size. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)