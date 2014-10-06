* Samsung Electronics to build chip plant in Pyeongtaek
* Facility could produce logic or memory chips
* Construction to be completed in second half of 2017
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Oct 6 South Korean IT giant Samsung
Electronics plans to spend $14.7 billion on a new
chip facility - its biggest investment in a single plant -
leaning on its semiconductor business to bolster profits as its
smartphone dominance wanes.
Samsung, the world's top memory chip maker, said the plant
would be located in Pyeongtaek, roughly 75 kilometres (47 miles)
south of Seoul. The company said it would create 150,000 jobs,
equal to about a third of the city's population.
The bet on chips comes as its smartphone business is being
squeezed by Apple Inc in the premium segment and
undercut by Chinese rivals like Lenovo Group Ltd in
mid-to-low end. April-June operating profit for Samsung's mobile
division fell in annual terms for the second straight quarter,
the longest streak since at least 2011.
But with the higher demand for mobile devices come increased
orders for mobile chips, and Samsung Electronics' semiconductor
division will be key to propping up the company's bottom-line,
analysts say.
The plant in Pyeongtaek will make either logic or memory
chips, Samsung Electronics said, adding that a final decision
had not been made yet.
"Right now the only part of the company that is bringing in
steady profits is the semiconductor division, so it looks like
the company will keep investing in the business," said IM
Investment analyst Lee Min-hee.
The chip business is likely to be a lone bright spot in what
is otherwise expected to be a poor third quarter for the South
Korean giant. Samsung will issue its earnings guidance for the
period on Tuesday.
The mean forecast from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of
42 analysts calls for the firm's July-September operating profit
to come in at 5.6 trillion won ($5.24 billion), its weakest
performance since the fourth quarter of 2011.
Some analysts forecast that the semiconductor division will
report stronger operating profit than the handset division in
the third quarter for the first time in more than three years.
The chip business recorded a 1.9 trillion won profit in the
second quarter, compared with 4.4 trillion won for the mobile
business.
The company's global smartphone market share has declined in
annual terms in the last two quarters, according to Strategy
Analytics, in step with the profit drop at its mobile division.
Shares of Samsung Electronics closed 0.9 percent higher on
Monday, compared with a 0.4 percent decline in the broader
market. In the United States, chipmakers were hit on the
news of Samsung's increased efforts. The PHLX Semiconductor
Index fell 1.3 percent, led by a 5.7 percent drop in
Micron Technology.
GLUT CONCERNS
Samsung Electronics said its chip production capacity was
expected to rise by a "low double-digit percentage."
Construction of the new plant is scheduled to be completed by
the second half of 2017.
Any capacity increase can be ominous for competitors in a
deeply cyclical industry. Shares in domestic rival SK Hynix Inc
fell more than 8 percent at one point on Monday
after Samsung's announcement.
Market conditions for memory chips have remained favourable
this year partly due to stronger-than-anticipated demand from
personal computers and servers. Industry players like Samsung
Electronics have so far been careful about capacity expansion,
keeping supply conditions on a tight leash.
Besides SK Hynix Inc, competitors in the memory industry
include Micron Technology Inc and Toshiba Corp.
"While the plant won't enter production until 2017,
Samsung's investment plan hurts sentiment because it suggests
that Samsung wants to make further market share gains," IM's Lee
said.
Some analysts said investors may be over-reacting on SK
Hynix shares, given how output from the new Samsung plant won't
materialise for several years and it is not yet clear what chips
will be made there.
They also noted that the investment will be spread out over
three years, keeping spending on the project well within
Samsung's typical annual semiconductor-related investments.
"This isn't about Samsung trying to destroy the industry
cycle but trying to maximise profits from the semiconductor
business," CIMB analyst Lee Do-hoon said.
PYEONGTAEK
The tech giant said it had brought forward its investment
plan for Pyeongtaek by more than a year in response to calls
from regional governments to help boost economic activity in the
area.
"Samsung will continue to balance its domestic and foreign
investments to ensure optimal global production structure," the
company said.
Analysts said there could be practical benefits to having
the new plant in relatively close proximity to other domestic
chip plants as opposed to building one overseas. Some said
building a new plant near Seoul makes it easier for the company
to recruit local engineering talent as well.
"To some extent, this is also a response to the current
government's call for big corporations to invest domestically,"
said Korea Investment Trust Management fund manager Baik
Jae-yer.
The government has proposed a tax on excess profits at big
corporations in an effort to prod them to spend more on
investment, wages and dividends.
(1 US dollar = 1,068.7500 Korean won)
