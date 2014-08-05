SEOUL Aug 5 South Korea's Shinyang Engineering
Co Ltd's Chinese subsidiary will resume supplying
parts to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Tuesday after
the smartphone maker suspended business ties over child labour
allegations, a Shinyang official said.
Samsung halted business with Dongguan Shinyang Electronics
Co Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shinyang Engineering, in
July after a U.S.-based activist group said it found at least
five child workers without contracts at the Chinese supplier.
A Shinyang Engineering official, who declined to be named,
told Reuters that a third-party company that supplied the
factory with workers had forged identifications of child
labourers. He said the company found four child labourers
working at the China subsidiary and none were employed there any
longer.
A Samsung spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the
matter.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee)