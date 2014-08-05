* Samsung to cut business with Dongguan Shinyang by 30 pct
vs yr ago
* Dongguan Shinyang parent firm says unit to resume
supplying Samsung Tuesday
* Samsung halted business with unit on suspected child
labour use
* Shinyang official says third-party firm brought in child
labour with forged ID
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Aug 5 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said it will do 30 percent less business with a
parts supplier after uncovering employment of child workers at
the China-based firm, marking the IT giant's strongest objection
to the illegal practice to date.
In July, Samsung Electronics suspended business with
Dongguan Shinyang Electronics Co Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary
of Kosdaq-listed Shinyang Engineering Co Ltd, after
U.S.-based China Labor Watch said it found at least five child
workers without contracts at the Guangdong province-based
supplier.
Samsung said Chinese authorities found that while Dongguan
Shinyang did not directly employ child workers, a subcontractor
had hired them through a labour dispatch agency.
"Samsung has decided to still take measures against Dongguan
Shinyang to hold the supplier responsible for failing to monitor
its subcontractors, in accordance with Samsung's zero tolerance
policy on child labour," the maker of the popular Galaxy
smartphone said on Tuesday.
The move to penalise the China-based maker of mobile phone
covers and parts comes amid growing pressure on Samsung
Electronics to ensure that its Chinese suppliers adhere to local
labour laws.
In 2012, the same activist group said seven children younger
than 16 were working for one of the South Korean firm's
China-based suppliers. Chinese law forbids hiring workers under
16.
The use of child labour isn't rare in China. Other
multinational tech companies including Apple Inc have
been plagued by revelations of exploitation.
Underage workers have previously been discovered at Foxconn,
the supplier for some of the world's biggest tech brands.
Foxconn is the trading name of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry.
STRENGTHENING SUPERVISION
The earlier suspension in business was prompted by a report
released earlier in July by China Labor Watch, which said
children were working on the assembly lines at Dongguan
Shinyang. In June, an independent audit by Samsung Electronics
had found no child labour at the supplier.
"Samsung will continue to further strengthen its monitoring
process of its suppliers to prevent such a case from recurring,"
Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday, declining to elaborate.
A third-party firm supplying workers had brought in child
labourers to Dongguan Shinyang around the end of June with
forged identification after Samsung completed its audit, said a
Shinyang Engineering official, adding that there are no child
workers at Dongguan Shinyang now.
"We will ensure that similar incidents do not recur," he
said.
The official told Reuters that Dongguan Shinyang will resume
supplying parts to Samsung on Tuesday - less than a month after
the initial suspension.
He said the firm had not been notified of Samsung's decision
to do less business with the China unit, and declined to
disclose how big a monetary impact such a cut may have.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)