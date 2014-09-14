SEOUL, Sept 14 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
has accused the head of rival LG Electronics Inc's
home appliances business of damaging Samsung washing
machines at retail stores in Germany and asked Seoul prosecutors
to investigate.
Samsung, in a statement on Sunday, said it asked the Seoul
Central District Prosecutors' Office to investigate LG employees
who the company says were seen deliberately destroying several
of its premium washing machines on display at two stores earlier
this month ahead of the IFA electronics show in Berlin.
"It is very unfortunate that Samsung had to request that a
high-ranking executive be investigated by the nation's legal
authorities, but this was inevitable, as we concluded that we
had to get to the bottom of this incident," Samsung said.
LG denied Samsung's claim and said the executives
inadvertently damaged the doors of two washing machines in one
store because the model in question had weak hinges.
An LG spokeswoman told Reuters that Jo Seong-jin, head of
the company's home appliances division, was one of the people
named in Samsung's investigation request.
Officials in the prosecutors' office could not be reached on
Sunday.
The dispute is the latest between the two South Korean
arch-rivals, which compete across a wide range of products
including smartphones, televisions and home appliances. Previous
disputes included a conflict over refrigerator capacity and
claims over South Korean air conditioner market share.
LG says that it is the world's largest maker of washing
machines, followed by Samsung.
German police had questioned LG officials following the
incident, LG said.
Both companies showed off competing gadgets and home
appliances during the IFA trade show.
LG said the incidents occurred as the executives had sought
to examine products made by Samsung and other rivals.
It said its employees agreed to pay for four damaged Samsung
washing machines at one store in accordance with mediation
efforts by German police, though it says it was only responsible
for two of the damaged products.
"We hope that this is not an attempt to damage our
reputation," LG said in a statement, adding that it will
cooperate with prosecutors on the investigation.
