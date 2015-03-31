* Samsung Elec, LG Elec agree to stop all legal battles
* LG appliances chief indicted in Feb for damaging Samsung
washers
* Agreement also includes LG Display, Samsung Display
By Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim
SEOUL, March 31 South Korean rivals Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc
said on Tuesday they have agreed to call off all
their legal disputes including a bitter months-long conflict
over a set of damaged washing machines.
The two companies said in a joint statement they would
withdraw all complaints against each other and ask legal
authorities to refrain from meting out harsh punishments in
ongoing cases.
The announcement comes more than a month after LG appliances
chief Jo Seong-jin was indicted by Seoul prosecutors on a charge
of deliberately damaging Samsung washing machines at a retail
store in Germany last September, following a formal complaint
filed by Samsung seeking criminal punishment. Prosecutors have
not declared what penalty they would seek against Jo.
The two companies have attracted public mockery as they
bickered over issues such as how many washers were damaged by Jo
and other employees.
When LG published surveillance video footage to YouTube in
an attempt to prove Jo's innocence, Samsung said the video was
heavily edited in the executive's favour.
The case adds to a history of clashes between the firms,
including an argument over refrigerator capacity and which of
the two has the bigger air-conditioning market share.
"Both sides have agreed to avoid legal action and resolve
any future conflicts or disputes through dialogue and mutual
agreement," the companies said.
The agreement extends to Samsung Electronics subsidiary
Samsung Display and to LG Display Co Ltd. Samsung
Display employees were indicted in February on charges of
stealing organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display panel
technology from LG Display. Samsung Display has said the
technology was widely known in the industry and that the
indictment was excessive.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' office declined to
comment on the case against the LG Electronics appliances chief,
and the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office declined to comment
regarding its case against the Samsung Display employees.
